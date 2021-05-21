White House: N. Korea Central Topic of Moon-Biden Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Thursday that North Korea will be a central topic of the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki made the remark during a press briefing regarding the summit set for Friday.The spokesperson said that North Korea will be a "central topic" of the discussion, but the leaders will also discuss climate, economic partnership and China, adding these will all be part of the bilateral conversation.When asked about the possibility of a meeting between Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the spokesperson said that it would not be the top agenda for President Biden.Regarding the fact that South Korea has not joined the U.S.-led Quad involving Japan, Australia and India, Psaki said that South Korea is a very important partner for the United States.The spokesperson added that she expects the leaders will discuss ways the United States can support South Korea in its fight against COVID-19, as well as how the two nations can work together to combat the pandemic around the world.