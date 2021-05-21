S. Korea's Producer Prices Rise for Sixth Month in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices rose for the sixth consecutive month in April due to rising prices of raw materials and growing demand in the auto, shipbuilding and construction industries.According to the Bank of Korea Friday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 107-point-68 in April, up point-six percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, posted growth for the sixth straight month since November last year.From a year earlier, the index jumped five-point-six percent.The rise was led by prices of industrial goods, which rose one-point-one percent in April from a month earlier, posting growth for the eleventh consecutive month.The prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery goods, however, dropped two-point-nine percent on-month in April.