S. Korea to Extend Current Social Distancing for 3 More Weeks

Write: 2021-05-21 09:29:20Update: 2021-05-21 10:45:57

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday that the government will extend current social distancing measures, including the ban on gatherings of five or more people, for three more weeks. 

Kim made the announcement during a government meeting on the COVID-19 response in Seoul.  

The prime minister cited as reasons the fact that the number of daily cases hasn’t fallen below 500 recently with continued outbreaks in all parts of daily life. However, the number of critically ill patients slightly dropped and the nation still has enough hospital beds. 

Kim added that the government will immediately consider enhancing quarantine measures should there be a spike in infections.  

The greater Seoul area will remain under Level Two, the third highest in the five-tier system, with other parts of the country under Level One-point-Five. The current restrictions will be in place until June 13. 

The prime minister also urged people to get vaccinated, stressing the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
