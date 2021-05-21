Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Jump 53% in First 20 Days of May

Write: 2021-05-21 10:06:08Update: 2021-05-21 11:16:20

S. Korea's Exports Jump 53% in First 20 Days of May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports have jumped by over 50 percent on-year in the first 20 days of May. 

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 31-point-one billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 53-point-three percent from a year earlier. 

Average daily exports also soared by 59-point-one percent, with the number of working days decreasing by half a day to 13 days from the same period last year. 

Shipments of autos and auto parts jumped 146 percent and 222 percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum products soared nearly 150 percent.

The nation witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 87-point-three percent and China 25-point-two percent.
