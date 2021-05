Photo : YONHAP News

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire across the Gaza Strip as of Friday, following the international community’s mediation.According to local and foreign media on Thursday, the Israeli government approved the ceasefire during a meeting of defense-related ministers.In a statement, Tel Aviv said it decided to accept the proposal made by Egypt, adding that the halt to the fighting will be carried out without conditions.Hamas also confirmed that the truce would begin from 2 a.m. Friday, local time.The truce came after eleven days of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities which has killed more than 230 Palestinians, including 61 children, as well as a dozen Israelis.