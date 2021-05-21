Moon Explores N. Korea, Vaccine Issues with Pelosi before Talks with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Visiting Washington for his first summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, President Moon Jae-in on Thursday sat down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders to explore key topics he brought to the U.S. He also visited Arlington National Cemetery as his first official scheduled event.Kim Bum-soo has more on the South Korean president’s diplomatic engagements so far in Washington.Report:[Sound bite: US Honor Guard Gun Salute Ceremony (Arlington Nat’l Cemetery/May 20)]For his first official event in the U.S., President Moon Jae-in on Thursday paid tribute to fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery.At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the South Korean president said he will work to ensure that the remains of American soldiers still in North Korea will be repatriated.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in(Korean-English translation)]"I think that there are many remains that have not been recovered and there are more buried in North Korea. We are making sure to find the last remaining soul of U.S. veterans and send them back to the U.S. and to their families."In a prelude to the South Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for Friday, President Moon then held a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, exploring key issues he brought to the U.S.[Sound bite: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi]"Again, we welcome you and look forward to hearing from what you have to say about security in terms of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and how we can work together on the climate issue, and thank you for your extraordinary leadership in this regard... "[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"The South Korea-U.S. alliance that we have cemented for the last 70-years will set an example in this regard. I hope a series of dialogues between our two countries that will kick off with my meetings with representatives will deepen our bilateral cooperation in not only establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula but also prevailing over COVID-19, reviving the economy and responding to climate change, and I wish they will also serve as a chance to bring our countries together in the spirit of solidarity. Thank you."Speaking to reporters, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki noted that North Korea as well as China will feature as key topics for the Moon-Biden talks, amid lingering suspicions that Washington seeks to expand the Quad.[Sound bite: White House spokesperson Jen Psaki](Reporter: Will President Biden press President Moon to join the Indo-Pacific Quad? And if South Korea is not a part of the Quad, does that kind of leave a big hole in your hopes of containing China?)Ms. Psaki: "Well, the Quad has four members, so — not to be too mathematical about it, but I would say that — that already exist — I would say that South Korea is an incredibly important partner to the United States. Hence, the President is having one of his first bilats in person with the President of South Korea, and I think that sends a clear message."Moon will be only the second foreign leader to hold an in-person meeting with Biden after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last month.While seeking to revive his inter-Korean peace legacy, Moon also wants to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. amid concerns that the inoculation program at home is not keeping pace with its economic recovery or other developed nations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.