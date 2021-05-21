Pres. Moon Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in made a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, shortly after arriving in the U.S. on Thursday.Moon first paid tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier then donated a memorial tablet to honor unknown soldiers and their sacrifice.The top office said that Moon told the U.S. dignitaries who accompanied him that he, together with U.S. President Joe Biden, will further advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance. Moon described it as being bound by blood shed by those who fought for the freedom and democracy of South Korea.Some 400-thousand fallen soldiers and their families, including those who fought in the Korean War, are interred in the national U.S. military cemetery, considered sacred ground in the U.S.It is the first venue that U.S. presidents visit upon assuming office.Thursday marked the first time for Moon, who’s visited Washington four previous times, to visit the cemetery.