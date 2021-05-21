US Commerce Secretary Holds Meetings on Semiconductors with Industry Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo held a pair of meetings with executives from chip, auto and tech companies, including Samsung Electronics, on Thursday to address the global semiconductor shortage.According to U.S. media, the meetings also saw the participation of officials from Apple, Google, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, AT&T, Qualcomm, Ford and General Motors, among others.The meetings came a day before President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden's summit in Washington. Samsung is widely expected to announce a $17-billion investment to build a new chip plant in Austin, Texas during Moon's visit.Raimondo is scheduled to meet with South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee on Friday, and officials from South Korean semiconductor companies are set to attend that meeting.Thursday's meetings come a little over a month after the White House hosted a video-linked meeting with executives from 19 major companies including Samsung Electronics on the global semiconductor deficit.