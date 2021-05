Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, putting a pause on 11 days of deadly fighting.In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said it welcomed the truce that came into effect on May 21st, highly assessing what it called the important role the U.S., Egypt and other related countries played in the process.The ministry spokesperson expressed hope that the two sides will faithfully implement the ceasefire deal for a prompt resumption of talks on establishing lasting peace in the region.Seoul also offered condolences over the civilians killed in the conflict, adding that it will make needed contributions to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.