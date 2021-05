Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a bill that guarantees domestic workers including housekeepers and nannies insurance coverage, annual leave and severance pay.The bill, which was approved at Friday's plenary session, recognizes domestic workers as laborers for the first time in 68 years, systematically laying out their working conditions.They must be hired by government-certified agencies, which are required to provide them with severance pay, the four major insurances, paid leave and annual paid holidays.Clients paying for their services cannot demand work other than what is stated in the contract.