Moon Discusses COVID-19 Cooperation, N. Korea with House Leaders

Write: 2021-05-21 15:09:29Update: 2021-05-21 18:36:19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who is on a five-day official working visit to the U.S., met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House leaders on Thursday.

During the 80-minute meeting, Moon and the leaders exchanged views on bilateral cooperation on COVID-19, tackling climate change, and the production and supply of semiconductors and electric vehicle(EV) batteries.

Seoul and Washington's coordination to resolve North Korea's nuclear issue, as well as to reinforce regional cooperation were also discussed.

Democrat Rep. Brad Sherman, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, earlier introduced a bill on achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula in time for Moon's visit.

The bill outlines declaring a formal end to the Korean War, signing a peace agreement between Pyongyang and the U.S. and establishing liaison offices in each country’s capital city.
