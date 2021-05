Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says he will report to the public the progress made thus far in the probe into public officials' alleged real estate speculation sometime during the first week of JuneKim made the pledge at a meeting with officials on Friday, where he stressed that the investigation must help the public have certainty that those who engage in speculation will be punished.The prime minister added that the values of fairness and justice within the housing market must be reestablished, restoring public faith that those who work hard can purchase their own home.Kim said out of some two-thousand-400 officials investigated since March, 16 were arrested and 283 sent to the prosecution.