Seoul Denies Receiving Invitation to Join Quad

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said South Korea has not received a request to join the U.S.-led security forum known as the Quad that also involves Japan, India and Australia.A ministry official on Friday said the claim that the Biden administration had invited Korea to become a member but that Seoul declined is not true.The official said South Korea is already cooperating through various groups with Quad members and it will continue to explore more areas of possible cooperation with each.The official said Seoul maintains the stance that it can cooperate with any consultation body if it corresponds with the principles of openness, inclusiveness and transparency and contributes to national interest as well as regional and global peace and prosperity.During a Friday seminar on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, Victor Cha, Korea chair at the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies, had said the U.S. reportedly invited Korea to join the Quad but that Seoul declined.