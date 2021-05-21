Menu Content

Politics

Moon-Biden Summit Likely to Discuss Lifting Missile Guidelines

Write: 2021-05-21 15:46:42Update: 2021-05-21 16:00:11

Moon-Biden Summit Likely to Discuss Lifting Missile Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden could discuss abolishing missile guidelines for South Korea during their first face-to-face summit on Friday.

If such an agreement is reached, South Korea would obtain complete missile sovereignty for the first time in 42 years.

Speaking to reporters Friday, a presidential official said Seoul's national security team has been determined to resolve the issue by all means during Moon's term in office.

The official said a positive outcome could come from the Moon-Biden summit, noting that the missile guidelines have been a constraint for over four decades. 

Under the guidelines set in 1979, South Korea agreed to cap its maximum missile range at 180 kilometers in return for receiving technology from the U.S. Washington was, at the time, concerned of an arms race in Northeast Asia.

However, the restrictions have gradually eased over the years, with the increasing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. The guidelines have been revised four times to date.
