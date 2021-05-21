Menu Content

S. Korea Confirms 1st Case of Breakthrough Infection

2021-05-21

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed the first case of what's called a breakthrough COVID-19 infection where a fully vaccinated person tests positive to the virus.

In a Friday briefing, Park Young-joon, an official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), said the person contracted the virus more than 14 days after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The individual was described as a medical personnel in his or her 20s living in the Gyeongsang Province region.

The transmission is believed to have taken place at a gathering held around Parents' Day earlier this month, but the patient is reportedly in good health with no particular symptoms.

The KDCA official said that similar cases will emerge as vaccination continues, adding that fully vaccinated people also need to abide by safety guidelines as they can still get infected, although it is rare. 

As of Thursday, two-point-nine percent of the population received both shots of a two-dose vaccine.
