Seoul's FM Hopes N. Korea Will Respond Positively to US Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says he hopes Pyongyang will respond positively to Washington’s outreach, saying he is aware of the U.S.' efforts to initiate talks with North Korea.Chung, who is accompanying President Moon Jae-in in the U.S., relayed the sentiment in an interview with PBS on Thursday, local time.Regarding the Joe Biden administration’s North Korea policy, Seoul’s top diplomat assessed it as a “realistic approach," noting the U.S.’ decision to maintain continuity in negotiations with Pyongyang and its respect for the progress made previously both between the U.S. and the North and North and South Korea.He said higher-level meetings will be better in directly engaging the regime given a shortage of officials in the North who can make "responsible and final" decisions.Pressed if he is advising President Biden to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chung said, "If possible, yes." However, he was quick to add it is not yet time for the two top leaders to meet, adding more “groundwork” is needed this time.When asked about the definition of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Chung pointed to the 1992 joint declaration between the two Koreas in which they vowed not to test, not produce, not deploy and not proliferate nuclear weapons.He said the North is “well aware” of the definition as well and shares it.