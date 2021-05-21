Health Ministers to Discuss S. Korea-US Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccine, Others

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministers of South Korea and the United States will discuss cooperation between their two countries including on COVID-19 vaccines.Meeting reporters ahead of his departure for Washington on Friday, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol disclosed his planned meeting with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Saturday, adding it will be a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation in respective areas.The minister said measures to enhance cooperation in various areas related to healthcare will be discussed, saying he will try to produce outcomes.It is expected a wide array of issues regarding the pandemic will be covered during the meeting, including South Korea’s bid to become a global hub in COVID-19 vaccine production, as well as vaccine swap and technological transfer between the two countries.