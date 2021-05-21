Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Health Ministers to Discuss S. Korea-US Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccine, Others

Write: 2021-05-21 19:39:20Update: 2021-05-21 20:06:33

Health Ministers to Discuss S. Korea-US Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccine, Others

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministers of South Korea and the United States will discuss cooperation between their two countries including on COVID-19 vaccines. 

Meeting reporters ahead of his departure for Washington on Friday, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol disclosed his planned meeting with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Saturday, adding it will be a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation in respective areas. 

The minister said measures to enhance cooperation in various areas related to healthcare will be discussed, saying he will try to produce outcomes. 

It is expected a wide array of issues regarding the pandemic will be covered during the meeting, including South Korea’s bid to become a global hub in COVID-19 vaccine production, as well as vaccine swap and technological transfer between the two countries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >