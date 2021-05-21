Moon, Biden Likely to Discuss Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will reportedly discuss cooperation regarding nuclear power plants during their first summit on Friday, local time.A senior Seoul official told reporters on Thursday that the two leaders will likely deliberate the issue and announce the outcome to showcase a specific case of bilateral cooperation.The official added there is a high possibility the two countries' collaboration in the area will create a synergy effect, noting South Korea’s price competitiveness, quality and facility management skills and the U.S.’ technical prowess.The two countries could seek to jointly export nuclear reactors to third countries.The South Korean official said there is demand for nuclear power plants in the Middle East and Europe among other regions, adding the two countries would secure competitiveness by jointly making inroads into those markets.