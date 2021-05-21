Moon, Biden Hold Summits, Discuss N. Korea, Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea and the U.S. will closely cooperate to realize complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.President Moon made the remark at the beginning of his expanded summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, noting he and Biden affirmed the two countries’ shared will toward the strengthened alliance and peace of the peninsula.Before holding the extended summit that lasted over an hour, the two leaders also held a one-on-one summit and another one attended by a few top aides.Moon noted that the two countries have continued exchanges and cooperation despite the COVID-19 crisis, and maintained their relations.Mentioning continued cooperation between businesses of the two countries, Moon said it will help the recovery of the economies of South Korea and the U.S., and even the global economy. During a business roundtable at the U.S. Department of Commerce earlier in the day, four top South Korean companies, including Samsung and SK, announced U.S. investment plans worth over 40 trillion won in total.The South Korean President also said the world welcomes "America's return" and expects its leadership more than ever, adding that Biden also showed his will to resolve joint tasks.U.S. President Joe Biden said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is instrumental in securing the peace and stability of the whole world and the bilateral cooperation should be further strengthened.He said the two countries share a long history of sacrifice, and added that he hopes bilateral relations become more mature and that the allies cooperate on various new challenges.Earlier in the day, Moon and Biden jointly attended a ceremony to award the Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett.Noting it was the first time a foreign leader attended a Medal of Honor ceremony, Biden said it is a testament to the strength of the Seoul-Washington alliance.Moon said Puckett was an example of the strength of the alliance, calling it a “linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.”