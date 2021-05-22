Moon, Biden Agree to Approach N. Korea via Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to approach North Korea issues through dialogue.President Moon shared the outcomes of his first summit meeting with Biden at the White House on Friday during a joint press conference following their talks, noting he expects a positive response from Pyongyang.Biden noted the Seoul-Washington alliance has an impact beyond the Korean Peninsula and affects the whole world, adding they agreed to work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by easing tension.Biden said he and Moon shared the perception on the current situation regarding the peninsula and discussed measures to draw the North’s diplomatic engagement. He emphasized Washington will allow Seoul to closely participate in U.S. strategies regarding North Korea.Biden also revealed the appointment of Sung Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, as the U.S. special envoy for North Korea.A wide array of bilateral, regional and global issues were discussed during the first face-to-face summit between Moon and Biden, including COVID-19 vaccines.The two leaders agreed to establish a global comprehensive partnership on coronavirus vaccines and continuously pursue bilateral and multilateral cooperation on the area.They also agreed to strengthen cooperation on semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries and the medicine supply network as well as space exploration, 5G and green energy.Cooperation on nuclear energy was also discussed, with the two sides agreeing to seek to jointly export nuclear reactors to third countries.Moon also announced the agreement to abolish missile guidelines for South Korea, which allows Seoul to obtain complete missile sovereignty for the first time in 42 years.Under the guidelines set in 1979, South Korea agreed to cap its maximum missile range at 180 kilometers in return for receiving technology from the U.S. Washington was, at the time, concerned of an arms race in Northeast Asia.The restrictions have gradually eased over the years, with the increasing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.