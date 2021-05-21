Moon, Biden Agree to Pursue Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula by Easing Tension

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to word toward easing tension on the Korean Peninsula as a way of reaching their joint goal of denuclearizing the region.U.S. President Joe Biden revealed the agreement during a joint press conference with President Moon Jae-in following their first summit at the White House on Friday.Biden said he and Moon shared their understandings of the current situation regarding the North and discussed various related issues, including measures to encourage the regime to diplomatically engage.He also said South Korea will always take part in U.S. strategies and approaches to the North.Meanwhile, Biden also announced his appointment of Sung Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, as the new U.S. special envoy to North Korea.