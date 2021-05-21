Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Moon, Biden Agree to Pursue Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula by Easing Tension

Write: 2021-05-22 07:57:12Update: 2021-05-22 11:43:09

Moon, Biden Agree to Pursue Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula by Easing Tension

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to word toward easing tension on the Korean Peninsula as a way of reaching their joint goal of denuclearizing the region. 

U.S. President Joe Biden revealed the agreement during a joint press conference with President Moon Jae-in following their first summit at the White House on Friday. 

Biden said he and Moon shared their understandings of the current situation regarding the North and discussed various related issues, including measures to encourage the regime to diplomatically engage. 

He also said South Korea will always take part in U.S. strategies and approaches to the North.

Meanwhile, Biden also announced his appointment of Sung Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, as the new U.S. special envoy to North Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >