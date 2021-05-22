Moon Attends White House Medal Ceremony for Korean War Vet

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended a Medal of Honor ceremony for a Korean War veteran held at the White House on Friday.U.S. President Joe Biden presented the most prestigious military decoration to Ralph Puckett Jr., a 94-year-old retired Army colonel.Moon was invited to the event by Biden ahead of their summit talks. Moon is the first foreign leader to attend a Medal of Honor ceremony.The two leaders stressed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which Biden said sprang from the courage, determination and sacrifice of Korean troops fighting shoulder to shoulder with Americans.President Moon said that without the sacrifice of Korean War veterans, South Korea couldn't have risen from the ashes of war to have freedom and democracy.Ending the ceremony, Moon and Biden took a commemorative photo with Puckett and his family.The White House said that as a young first lieutenant, Puckett led the capture and defense of a strategically important site, Hill 205, during the Korean War against an overwhelming Chinese attack, and hailed his extraordinary heroism and selflessness that went beyond the call of duty.