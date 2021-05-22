Biden Names Sung Kim as Special Envoy for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced the appointment of the U.S. special envoy for North Korea while reaffirming diplomatic engagement to resolve the nuclear issue.The appointment of former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Sung Kim to the pst was made public during a press conference with President Moon Jae-in at the White House following a summit meeting.The position has been vacant since predecessor Stephen Biegun stepped down in January.Announcing the appointment, Biden said the U.S. had closely consulted with South Korea throughout the months-long review of its North Korea policy and that he affirmed to President Moon that the U.S. will proceed in close consultation with Seoul in its strategy and approach.Biden also said the U.S. is under no illusions over how difficult denuclearization is and noted that the past four administrations have not achieved the objective.He said that meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is possible, but only if Kim makes a commitment to discuss giving up nuclear weapons.