Culture

BTS Expected to Win Awards at BBMAs for 5th Year

Write: 2021-05-22 11:58:16Update: 2021-05-22 16:56:04

BTS Expected to Win Awards at BBMAs for 5th Year

Photo : KBS News

K-pop boy band BTS are being touted as favorites to take home at least one award at this year's Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Rolling Stone magazine predicts BTS will take home the Top Social Artist honor for the fifth consecutive year, while Gold Derby, a U.S.-based website specializing in predicting American awards, expects the septet to also win Top Duo/Group.

BTS has been named in the Top Social Artist category at the BBMAs every year since 2017.

They have been nominated in four categories for this year's awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song.

In the awards ceremony to be held in LA on Sunday, BTS will perform their new single "Butter," a summer pop-dance track released Friday.

The BBMAs, which gives out honors based on Billboard chart ratings, is one of the top three music awards in the U.S., alongside the Grammys and the American Music Awards.
