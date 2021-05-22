First Shots of Pfizer Vaccine for Elderly Resume Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

First-dose inoculations using the Pfizer vaccine for elderly citizens resumed Saturday at over 260 vaccination centers nationwide.The over two million recipients include seniors 75 and older and employees at elderly care facilities.The goal is to conclude administering first shots for this group of people by mid-June.Inoculations for the elderly using the Pfizer vaccine initially begun in April, but authorities had shifted to focusing solely on second shots as concerns increased that there would be a supply shortage.The government hopes for eighty percent of the elderly population to get a jab, and this target can be reached if one-point-28 million more people receive their first doses.The government said 438-thousand Pfizer doses will arrive in the country on Sunday for a combined total of seven million doses by June, adding that there are no issues with vaccine supply.