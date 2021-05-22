Joint Summit Statement: Dialogue Essential to Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and President Joe Biden released a joint statement following their summit talks at the White House in which they reaffirmed their shared goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.In the statement, the two agreed that diplomacy and dialogue, based on previous inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea commitments such as the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration and Singapore Joint Statement, are essential to achieving denuclearization.The two sides also agreed to work together to improve the human rights situation in North Korea and commit to continue facilitating the provision of humanitarian aid to the neediest North Koreans.The statement also indicated shared willingness to help facilitate the reunion of separated families of the two Koreas and the fundamental importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan.The statement said the two countries also acknowledge the importance of open, transparent and inclusive regional multilateralism including the Quad, and agreed to work to align South Korea's New Southern Policy and the United States' vision for free and open Indo-Pacific.Regarding vaccine partnership, the two sides will launch a senior-level experts group comprising of scientists, experts and officials to implement the partnership.The leaders also condemned violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community and pledged to work together to ensure that all Americans, including Korean-Americans, are treated with dignity and respect.