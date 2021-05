Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop band BTS has swept global iTunes charts with their latest single "Butter."According to the group's agency Big Hit Music, the new song released Friday debuted on top of the iTunes Top Song chart in 101 nations including the U.S., Canada, Germany, and Australia.The new English-language single has also topped all main music streaming charts in South Korea.The music video for the song has garnered over 100-million views on YouTube as of noon Saturday, less than a day after the song's release.