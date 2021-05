Photo : YONHAP News

Japan could extend the ongoing state of emergency issued to stem the spread of the coronavirus to late June.The Japanese government on Friday issued a state of emergency for Okinawa Prefecture to take effect Sunday and last until June 20.This makes ten areas in total in Japan that are now under a state of emergency regarding COVID-19.The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said there are growing calls to extend the emergency for the nine other regions, which is currently set to expire on May 31. Some predict the revised date will also be June 20.A decision on the extension for regions except for Okinawa Prefecture is expected next week.Meanwhile an Asahi Shimbun poll shows 83 percent of Japanese voters want the Olympics canceled or further delayed.