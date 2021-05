Photo : YONHAP News

Another batch of some 438-thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, enough to inoculate 219-thousand people, arrived on Sunday at Incheon International Airport.The batch is part of some 66 million vaccine doses that South Korea purchased directly from Pfizer.The nation will receive seven million doses in the first half of the year under the contract.Including the latest batch, a total of three-point-75 million doses have been shipped, with another batch of three-point-25 million doses set to arrive here by the end of next month.Pfizer vaccines are being administered to the general public aged 75 and over, as well as patients and workers at senior health care centers.The nation has so far secured vaccines for 99 million people, more than enough to inoculate the 52 million population.