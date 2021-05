Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul government has decided to quickly setup an experts group with the United States to follow up on an agreement between the leaders of the two nations to establish a global vaccine partnership.Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae unveiled the plan on Sunday during a press briefing on the vaccine partnership agreed in the Friday summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.Kang said that the government will swiftly setup a specialist group that will launch working-level discussions to realize the partnership.The planned group will reportedly be comprised of scientists, experts and public officials of the two nations.The group is expected to discuss details of the partnership such as cooperation in vaccine production, research and development and raw materials.