Moon Says He Got 'Surprise Gifts' of Vaccine, N. Korea Envoy in Summit with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said he received "surprise gifts" of a vaccine provision and a new special envoy on North Korea in his first summit with United States President Joe Biden.President Moon made the remarks on Sunday in a post on his social networking sites, saying that the outcome of the talks could not have been better.Moon said that the United States tried to understand South Korea's position on the pending issues and reflect it in the summit agreement, describing the summit outcome as "better than expected."After the summit at the White House on Friday, Biden unveiled a plan to offer "full vaccinations" for all 550-thousand South Korean troops.Moon said the U.S. decision to provide South Korea with coronavirus vaccines, plus a bilateral vaccine partnership, was "literally a surprise gift."The president wrote that another surprise gift was Biden's appointment of Sung Kim, former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul, as special envoy on North Korea.