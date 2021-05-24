Memorial Marks 12th Anniversary of President Roh Moo-hyun's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial service was held on Sunday to mark the 12th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.The ceremony began at 11 a.m. in Roh's hometown, Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.The event was much smaller this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in abidance with quarantine guidelines.Only about 70 guests attended, including the former president's wife and other dignitaries.Among the attendees were former Prime Ministers Lee Nak-yun and Chung Sye-kyun, ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chair Song Young-gil and DP Floor Leader Yun Ho-jung.Kim Gi-hyeon, acting chief and floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) also attended.The service started out with a pledge of allegiance, the laying of flowers and incense burning followed by a speech by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.Kim said that unlike the late president's wishes, the nation is witnessing distrust and conflicts more than ever. The prime minister, however, pledged to remain hopeful and work to realize national unity beyond conflicts and division.Roh committed suicide in 2009 amid a bribery investigation.