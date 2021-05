Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed diplomacy and dialogue to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, saying that the ball is now in North Korea's court.Blinken appeared in an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, echoing the joint statement issued by U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in after their first summit on Friday.The secretary said that the best chance to achieve the objective of total denuclearization of the region is to "engage diplomatically" with North Korea.He continued that the U.S. is waiting to see if Pyongyang actually wants to engage and the ball is in its court, adding the U.S. made it clear it is prepared to pursue diplomacy.When asked if the U.S. should recognize North Korea as a nuclear power, Blinken said that his country does not and should not.