President Moon Returns from US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in returned home Sunday night following a four-day trip to the United States.Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden held their first in-person meeting on Friday at the White House, which lasted for almost three hours.The two leaders agreed to resolve Korean Peninsula issues through diplomacy and dialogue, establish a global vaccine partnership and bolster cooperation in the supply chain for key industrial sectors including semiconductors and batteries.Moon also attended a meeting of executives from the auto, semiconductor, battery and vaccine industries from South Korea and the U.S.On Saturday, Samsung Biologics, a South Korean biopharmaceutical firm, signed an agreement to manufacture the U.S. drugmaker Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at its local factory.The deal was signed during a South Korea-U.S. vaccine partnership event in Washington, with President Moon in attendance.Before departing the United States, the president made a brief visit to South Korea-based battery maker SK Innovation’s site for a new plant that is currently under construction in Georgia.President Moon will meet Biden again at the Group of Seven summit set for June 11 to 13 in Britain.