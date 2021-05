Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean ship presumed to be on a U.N. Security Council blacklist has reportedly sunk in waters off Japan.According to an official from Japan's maritime authorities on Sunday, the 55-hundred-ton freighter Chongbong sank in waters off Shimane Prefecture in western Japan at around 2:32 p.m. on Saturday.The freighter reportedly issued a distress signal on Friday night, calling on Japanese maritime authorities for rescue.The Japanese official said all 21 crew members on board were rescued by a North Korean tanker passing nearby.A vessel called Chongbong is included on a UNSC sanction list announced in March 2016. It has yet to be confirmed whether it is the same ship, with an investigation under way by Japanese authorities.