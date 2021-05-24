Climate Change Sessions Begin Ahead of P4G Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold a series of climate change forums this week in the run-up to a global summit on climate change and sustainable development set for Sunday.A total of ten sessions will take place during the "Green Future Week" from Monday to Saturday ahead of the virtual Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit slated for Sunday and Monday.According to the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit Preparatory Committee, Green Future Week will feature special speeches by renowned authors and environmental activists including primatologist Jane Goodall.Officials and representatives of international environment organizations and research institutes from 12 countries will gather to discuss strategies to achieve emission reduction goals by 2030.The virtual sessions will be aired on YouTube.P4G is an international initiative to accelerate the response to climate change and the implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.