Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

'Stability, Peace in Taiwan Strait Linked to S. Korea's National Interest'

Write: 2021-05-24 09:15:48Update: 2021-05-24 09:54:49

'Stability, Peace in Taiwan Strait Linked to S. Korea's National Interest'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior South Korean official said that a joint statement adopted after the summit between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. mentioned the Taiwan Strait to display Seoul's view that stability and peace in the region are in South Korea's national interest. 

Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun made the remark when asked why the strait was mentioned in the summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden. 

Choi said that it represents the two leaders' recognition that maintaining stability and peace in that region is very important.

It was the first time that Taiwan was mentioned in a joint statement of South Korea and the U.S. 

Asked about the possibility of a summit between the U.S. and North Korea, Choi said that it appears to be possible, depending on how the newly appointed U.S. nuclear envoy and his North Korean counterpart draw up a road map of denuclearization steps.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >