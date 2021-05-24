Menu Content

Korean
English

Domestic

S. Korea Adds 538 COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2021-05-24 09:38:29Update: 2021-05-24 13:35:12

S. Korea Adds 538 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 538 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, remaining in the 500s for the second day. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday that the new cases raised the country's cumulative total to 136-thousand-467.

The daily figure dropped by about 50 from a day earlier, but the drop is partly due to fewer tests over the weekend. 

Of the new cases, 513 were local infections, while 25 were imported.

More than half of the new local cases came from the greater metro area, with 136 in Seoul, 120 in Gyeonggi Province and 18 in Incheon.

Other parts of the nation added 239 cases, taking up 46-point-six percent of domestic infections. It marks the largest ratio since January 27, when it posted 46-point-nine percent.  

Three more people succumbed to the virus, with the death toll reaching one-thousand-934. The fatality rate stands at one-point-42 percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by five to 144.
