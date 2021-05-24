Minister: Summit Creates 'Sufficient' Conditions for Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young said that the recent summit between South Korea and the United States has created "sufficient" conditions needed to resume dialogue between the two Koreas as well as between North Korea and the U.S.The minister gave the assessment on Monday in an interview with a local radio show.Lee said that the summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden created sufficient conditions for resuming dialogue and moving closer to peace.He said that as unification minister, he will take steps to revive the disconnected dialogue channels with North Korea and resume communication.The minister added that it has become clear that South Korea and the U.S. will seek a peaceful resolution of the North Korean issue through diplomacy, using a phased and gradual approach based on Seoul's active role and the U.S.’ respect for its ally.He also noted that the U.S. designated its special envoy on North Korea, which is seen as signifying its willingness for dialogue.