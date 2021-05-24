KMA: Summer 2021 Likely to be Hotter Than Previous Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s weather agency has forecast that this summer will be hotter than previous years and some regions will see heavy rainfall.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) made the projection in an outlook report for the months of June, July and August released on Monday.The agency forecast that June and July will see similar or higher temperatures compared to previous years. The average temperature for the month of June stands between 21-point-one and 21-point-seven degrees Celsius while that for July stands between 24 and 25-point-two degrees.As for the month of August, the agency predicted that temperatures will likely be higher than previous years.The KMA added that some regions are expected to see heavy rainfall this summer, saying the amount of precipitation is expected to differ sharply depending on the region.The agency said that like last year, unusual weather patterns could emerge this summer due to climate change.