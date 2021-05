Photo : YONHAP News

The first summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up last Friday.The summit, which lasted over 170 minutes at the White House, included a 37-minute one-on-one session and a 77-minute extended session. The second session was attended by a few top aides in addition to the two leaders.Moon and Biden discussed a wide array of issues regarding development of the Seoul-Washington alliance, including measures to coordinate North Korea policies.Cooperation on COVID-19 and new industries was also among major agenda items along with the bilateral missile guidelines.Following the summit, the two presidents held a joint press conference to announce the outcome of their talks and answered questions from reporters.