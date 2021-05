Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS won four awards for their hit single “Dynamite” at this year's Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, breaking their own previous record for most number of awards at the prestigious event.The seven-member group grabbed honors in the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song.It marked the first time for the group to win an award in the Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song verticals.With Sunday’s feat, BTS won the Top Social Artist honor for the fifth year in a row and the Top Duo/Group honor for the second consecutive year.The group expressed its gratitude virtually from Seoul. Leader RM said in English that it’s really an honor to be a winner of such a significant title, referring to the Top Selling Song award.