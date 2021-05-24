Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Seoul Expects to Gain Leverage in Global Vaccine Supply through Moderna Production

Write: 2021-05-24 13:11:11Update: 2021-05-24 14:38:21

Seoul Expects to Gain Leverage in Global Vaccine Supply through Moderna Production

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul expects the country to gain leverage in the global COVID-19 vaccine supply after South Korean firm Samsung Biologics signed a consignment deal to manufacture Moderna vaccines at its local factory.

Following the South Korea-U.S. summit in Washington last week, the Health Ministry also signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) with South Korea's SK Bioscience and Novavax on vaccine development and production.

Appearing on a local radio program on Monday, Sohn Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, said the allies' vaccine partnership will combine U.S. vaccine technology and its raw material supply chain with South Korea's production capacity.

While India, a country with similar production capacity, struggles amid a recent uptick in virus cases, the official assessed that South Korea, which is in a relatively stable situation, will expand its role in the global supply.

Seoul and domestic pharmaceutical companies, meanwhile, aim to develop the country's first messenger ribonucleic acid(mRNA) vaccine by next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >