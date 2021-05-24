Blinken Reaffirms Biden Administration's Diplomatic Approach to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the best way for the U.S. to move forward in the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula is a diplomatic approach.Blinken made the remark in an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, his first media interview following the South Korea-U.S. summit last Friday.His words echoed the statement issued by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden after their summit, which emphasized diplomacy and dialogue.Blinken said there will unlikely be a “grand bargain” to achieve denuclearization and stressed that the ball is now in the North’s court, adding that the U.S. made it clear it is prepared to pursue diplomacy.Diplomatic observers take note of Biden’s appointment of Sung Kim, who helped coordinate the first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in 2018, as special envoy on North Korea. They commented that Washington is sending an active signal to Pyongyang that it wants to talk.Meanwhile, when asked if the U.S. should recognize North Korea as a nuclear power, Blinken said that his country does not and should not. He also said no previous U.S. government has fully succeeded in tackling the North Korean nuclear issue.