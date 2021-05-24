Ruling Party Proposes Granting Vaccine Incentives to Govt.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has proposed granting incentives, such as dropping the age- and profession-based priority for vaccination, in an effort to quickly achieve herd immunity.The party's special committee on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment held a meeting on Monday where several options were discussed and the DP said the proposal was conveyed to quarantine authorities.Speaking to reporters, committee chair Jeon Hye-sook said some include allowing anyone who wishes to be vaccinated to do so regardless of age or profession, lifting the 10 p.m. curfew for those fully inoculated, and allowing vaccinated seniors to freely visit welfare centers.The government reportedly said it is actively considering such incentives. Additionally, the ruling party and government are discussing reducing the scope of the mask wearing mandate.The DP's chief policymaker Park Wan-joo said it's important to raise the vaccination rate to expedite a return to normality and that tangible incentives are necessary to urge people to voluntarily receive the shots.