BTS Wins 4 Billboard Music Awards, Most Billboard Wins for Group

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: K-pop boy band BTS set a new personal record at the Billboard Music Awards(BBMA) with their chart-topping first English track "Dynamite" on Sunday by winning four trophies, including one for Top Selling Song.Choi You Sun reports.Report: At this year's Billboard Music Awards(BBMA) held in Los Angeles on Sunday, K-pop boy band BTS won prizes in all four categories it was nominated in.Topping its list of awards, the group won Top Selling Song, for which it was nominated for the first time with its mega-hit track “Dynamite.”Accepting the award via satellite in Seoul, the seven-member act thanked everyone including its fans, saying the award is evidence that they have fulfilled the goal of sharing fresh energy through the song.BTS was also named Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and received the fan-voted Top Social Artist, on a list of winners released prior to the ceremony.Since winning their first Billboard award in 2017 by snagging Top Social Artist, the group won both Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group two years later. Winning four awards at this year's ceremony is a new personal record for the group.In the ceremony, BTS performed its latest track "Butter" which was released last Friday. Since then, the group's second English single became the most-watched music video on YouTube within 24 hours, racking up 108-point-two million views.Meanwhile, The Weeknd topped the awards in ten categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist. Taylor Swift was named Top Female Artist and the Top Billboard 200 Artist, while Drake won the Top Streaming Songs Artist.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.