Photo : YONHAP News

An additional batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be ready for distribution on Tuesday.The one million plus doses are produced at a SK Bioscience facility in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, under a consignment production deal with AstraZeneca.The country's vaccination task force said Monday that an additional five-point-five million doses will be supplied by the first week of June.South Korea has inked an agreement with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm to purchase 20 million doses of the two-shot vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate ten million people.Eight-point-eight million doses are expected to be delivered by June.The Seoul government has so far procured 192 million doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Janssen vaccines combined, enough for 99 million people.