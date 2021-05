Photo : YONHAP News

Only 217 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots on Sunday mainly because vaccination centers and medical facilities were closed or cut short their hours over the weekend.Close to three-point-eight million people in South Korea have so far received at least one dose, with two million receiving AstraZeneca and one-point-seven million the Pfizer vaccine.The figure represents seven-point-four percent of South Korea’s population of 51 million.In the case of two-point-two million senior citizens aged 80 and older for whom vaccinations began on April 1, over 51 percent have received their first dose.Meanwhile three-point-four percent of the population or some one-point-seven million, have been fully vaccinated with both shots, with the majority receiving the Pfizer vaccine.