North Korea appears to be wrapped up with preparing measures to prevent damage from seasonal typhoons during the upcoming summer.The North's ruling party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun reported on Monday that tree nurseries in South Hamgyeong Province, which was flooded last summer, planted trees in the region.Debris near rivers and streams was cleared out and heavy vehicles and equipment were brought in to dig up waterways and build embankments.Propaganda outlet Meari said iron mines in various regions were seeking ways to make sure that their production capacity is not affected by any natural disasters.