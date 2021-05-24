Menu Content

Politics

Write: 2021-05-24 18:19:44Update: 2021-05-24 19:04:05

Pres. Moon Instructs on Follow-up Measures to S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed officials to make thorough efforts in preparing follow-up measures to the agreements reached during his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last week. 

Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Monday that Moon gave his instructions in a meeting with presidential chief of staff You Young-min, saying that the outcome of his visit to the U.S. exceeded expectations. 

You was briefing the president on the meeting of presidential officials earlier in the day he presided over to discuss follow-up measures to the Moon-Biden summit, including the decision to launch a pan-governmental task force. 

The task force will discuss details of cooperation between Seoul and Washington on COVID-19 vaccine and key industries such as semiconductors and batteries. A working group consisting of experts and public officials will also be launched to help establish a bilateral vaccine partnership aimed at enhancing global vaccine supplies. 

Technological transfer regarding the vaccine and cooperation with COVAX will also be discussed through the ad-hoc bodies.
